Local organizations react to Iowa Supreme Court's ruling on abortion

  • Updated
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Many people and organizations alike are voicing their opinions on Friday's ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court's decision to uphold a ruling that blocks Governor Kim Reynolds' Fetal Heartbeat bill from taking effect. The bill would have placed a ban on abortions in Iowa after six weeks into pregnancy. The bill has had an injunction placed on it since 2019.

On Friday, the ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood held a joint conference giving their thoughts of the decision. Rita Bettis Austin, the ACLU of Iowa Legal director, shared that she was very pleased to see the heartbeat bill not go into effect.

She said, "This abortion ban was dangerous, cruel, and unconstitutional when it was logged four years ago. It remains dangerous, cruel, and unconstitutional, and following today's win, it will not take effect."

In the meantime, Pulse for Life is an organization that refers to themselves as Iowa's pro-life leaders. They have been active since 1972.

Executive Director Maggie DeWitte was very disappointed by Friday's ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court.

DeWitte said, "It's the will of the people that we have this heartbeat bill. It's extremely frustrating for me and for all Iowans today, that the Iowa Supreme Court did not lift the injunction on this bill."

Organizations on both sides of the issue say they believe that there is still work to be done, with Planned Parenthood and the ACLU saying they still need to work to protect abortion rights.

On the other hand, Pulse for Life says that the state legislature needs to push even harder next session for strict abortion restrictions.

Interestingly, organizations on both sides of the issue mentioned that they believe the majority of Iowans are on their side of the controversial issue.