Linn-Mar Schools suspending transgender policy after new bills signed into law

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn-Mar Community School District is suspending its transgender student policy in the wake of two new laws signed by Governor Kim Reynolds.
The policy allowed transgender students to use the bathrooms that they currently identify with. However, new state laws require that everyone uses the bathroom that corresponds to the gender assigned to them at birth.
The school district issued a response letter this week. They said in part, "With the enactment of Senate File 482, all individuals in the District will be required to use bathrooms, changing rooms, and other facilities defined in the law, in accordance with that individual’s biological sex. As a public school district, the District is required to comply with this law, which goes into effect immediately."
In their letter, they say that if a student wishes to have greater privacy, the student must submit a written request to their building principal.
You can read their full response letter here.
The school's policy was already being challenged in court, and even drew attention of former Vice President Mike Pence during a recent visit to the Hawkeye state.