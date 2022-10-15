Latest Iowa Poll gives Grassley slight edge over Franken

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows the race for Iowa's Senate seat is tightening in the last few weeks before election day.
In the Register poll, which the newspaper released on Saturday night, Senator Chuck Grassley has a three percentage point lead over Retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken.
Selzer & Co. polled 804 Iowa adults, including 620 likely voters, between this past Sunday and Wednesday.
Grassley is running for reelection and an eighth term in Congress. Michael Franken, a former Navy Admiral from Sioux City, is vying to unseat him and become Iowa's first Democratic Senator since Tom Harkin.
Among likely voters, 46% said they would vote for Grassley, while 43% said they would vote for Franken. 4% would vote for someone else, 4% would not vote, and 3% said they were not sure who they would vote for. Independent voters, in particular, backed Franken over Grassley, 46% to 35%.
In the same poll, 44% of Iowans said they approve of the job Grassley is doing, while 48% said they disapprove.
The poll also asked about Grassley's age. He is 89 now and will be 95 at the end of another six-year term. During a debate on Iowa PBS earlier this month, Grassley said he intends to serve the full term if he is re-elected.
60% said they were concerned by his age. That includes 86% of Democrats, 64% of Independents and 37% of Republicans.
34% of voters in the poll said Grassley's decades of service is an asset. That breaks down to 58% of Republicans, 30% of Independents and 8% of Democrats.
Asked about Franken's military career and experience abroad, 52% said it is an asset to the state, while 48% said it means he is out of touch.
In the Des Moines Register poll, 47% of voters said they have a favorable view of Grassley, while 46% said they have an unfavorable view. 36% said they have a favorable view of Franken and 27% said they have a negative view of him. However, 37% said they were unsure how they felt about him.