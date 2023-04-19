Landowners demand more action over eminent domain

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowans are expressing frustrations in the debate over eminent domain for carbon pipelines. Now, people are demanding more action from lawmakers.
Earlier this year, the Iowa House passed a bill that would require 90% voluntary easements before eminent domain could be used for carbon pipelines.
48% of the route in Wright County has been signed off to summit carbon solutions, with 52% still not wanting to agree to a permanent easement.
In the meantime, Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator continue to advance their plans to build.
Wright County landowner said, "Eminent domain should not be for private use. It should be public utility. There's nobody here that is going to be using CO2 pipeline."
With just weeks left in the session, it's unlikely that an eminent domain bill can be agreed upon and passed by both chambers before the final gavel falls on the session.