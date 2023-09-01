Johnson County to provide emergency contraception for rape victims

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Johnson County will pay for emergency contraception for victims of sexual assault. The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, 5-0, to approve $10,000 in funding.
It will allow the Johnson County Sexual Assault Response Team to provide emergency contraception to patients at no cost.
Johnson County is now the second county to do so. Johnson County Supervisor Jon Green said the supervisors were inspired after seeing Polk County do something similar.
"$10,000 is not a lot of money to Johnson County, it isn't a lot of money to the attorney general, but it is a lot of money to somebody in a moment of crisis who is trying to figure out, you know, potentially, where am I going to stay tonight? How am I going to feed myself? How am I going to take care of my kids?" Green said. "We want to remove as many of those barriers as possible."
It comes after Attorney General Brenna Bird put a hold on payments from the state for emergency contraception earlier this year. The Johnson County Sexual Assault Response Team asked the county to pay for treatment for assault victims.
Katy Rasmussen is the coordinator of the team. It is a coalition of sexual assault nurse examiners, emergency room staff, rape victim advocates, law enforcement and prosecuting attorneys.
When they come in for a medical forensic exam, Rasmussen said they are in a time of crisis.
"They might still really be in a state of shock, feeling some of that numbness as they're dealing with a lot," Rasmussen said. "Every single thing that we can do to lessen the burden on them is something that we want to try to do so that we can best support our victims and survivors and get them on that path towards healing."
In April, Attorney General Brenna Bird announced a pause on a long time policy of paying for morning-after contraceptives and abortion pills for sexual assault victims.
Under federal regulations and state law, Iowa has to provide medical help at no cost, such as examinations and treatment for STIs. Contraceptives and abortion access are not explicitly stated in the law but were previously protected under former Attorney General Tom Miller.
Attorney General Brenna Bird said the pause is part of a larger audit of the victim services her office provides.
"While not required by Iowa law, the victim compensation fund has previously paid for Plan B and abortions. As a part of her top-down, bottom-up audit of victim assistance, Attorney General Bird is carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of public funds. Until that review is complete, payment of these pending claims will be delayed." - Statement from Attorney General Brenna Bird's office in April.
It is unclear when Bird plans to decide whether the pause will be permanent or if they will resume payments.
"That's a basic part of the medical forensic exam for those who can become pregnant. We offer it to all of those patients. It's their choice if they want to take medication or not," Rasmussen said. "Asking someone to carry a pregnancy from an assault will revictimize them continuously and cause ongoing trauma for that patient."
KWWL reached out to the Attorney General's office on Thursday to see where the review process stands, but we did not hear back. On a recent episode of Iowa Press on Iowa PBS, Bird said whatever they decide to do at the end of the audit, like stop funding emergency contraception or restore funding, it will be permanent and not require legislative approval.
"Those services remain available under Iowa law to victims," Bird said on Iowa Press. "It is just whether public funds will pay for them."
Green said the county does not want victims of assaults to end up paying for exams and medication, so the county is stepping up to fill the void.
"We're going to ensure that these victims are taken care of, and they aren't asked to pay out of pocket or even go to the trouble of filing an insurance claim," Green said. "If they need emergency contraception, if they need an abortion, they need to have access to those services without worrying about whether they're going to scrape up the money to do so."
Rasmussen said patients may not have the money to pay, and charging the cost to insurance could put them in a dangerous situation if they share an insurance plan with their abuser.
"We don't want someone having to decide, do they pay for groceries that week or do they pay for a medication to prevent a possible pregnancy from an assault that occurred against them?" Rasmussen said.
While Green said he hopes the attorney general will continue the payments, if she does not, he said he would support Johnson County making this a yearly contribution to the sexual assault response team.