Iowans can request absentee ballots for November election starting today

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Secretary of State Paul Pate announced today that all Iowans can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November general election.
County auditors will begin mailing out absentee ballots on October 19th, which is also the first day that Iowans can vote in-person for the November 8th election.
In the state of Iowa, the law allows for Iowans to request absentee ballots 70 days before an election.
“It’s important to have a plan when it comes to voting,” Secretary Pate said. “You have multiple options available. If you plan to vote by mail, go ahead and send your absentee ballot request form in now. That will make it easier for you and your county auditor when it comes time to cast your ballot.”
Absentee ballots request forms can be found on the Secretary of State's website.
Voters need to download that form and then mail it to their county auditor. If you are unsure who your auditor is, that information can be found here.
Military members stationed outside the U.S. and overseas citizens can also request absentee ballot forms here.
For more information to prepare for the general election, voters can visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.