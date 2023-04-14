 Skip to main content
Iowa Supreme Court rules lawsuit against Governor Reynolds over open records case can move forward

  • Updated
Kim Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that a lawsuit accusing Governor Kim Reynolds of not following the state's public records law can move forward.

The lawsuit was filed in December of 2021 and claimed that the Governor's Office hid public information during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the lawsuit, several media organizations alleged that Governor Reynolds ignored requests for government records pertaining to the pandemic.

Three media organizations filed the lawsuit, consisting of the Bleeding Heartland, the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Governor Reynolds released a statement after the court's ruling was announced on Friday morning. Reynolds wrote in part, "While we disagree that this lawsuit should continue, my office has eliminated the backlog of open records requests and is committed to upholding our responsibility to respond to any new requests in a timely manner."

The lawsuit will now move back to the District Court at a yet to be determined date.