Iowa Supreme Court hears oral arguments for ban on abortions at six weeks

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday morning over a bill that would ban abortion at six weeks into pregnancy, which would be significantly lower than the current twenty weeks that Iowa's laws currently allow.
The six week abortion ban or so-called "fetal heartbeat" law has had an injunction on it since passing in 2019, but the precedence around abortion laws has shifted drastically since then. Just as recent as this year, Governor Kim Reynolds requested the Iowa Supreme Court to lift the injunction.
In the last year, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the Iowa Supreme Court reversed their 2018 decision that the Iowa constitution have a right to abortion. These two decisions were major components of the state's arguments on Tuesday.
Whereas previously the six week was considered unconstitutional because it put an undue burden on people accessing health care, under the new decisions, the state now argues an undue burden test no longer applies.
Chris Schandevel, attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom, said, “The question of what the standard should be under Iowa law. It’s a very straightforward analysis. And the answer is the test has to be rational basis analysis.”
Attorneys for Planned Parenthood argued against the state. They say that the law should no longer be in effect because it was struck down, and that the previous opinions of the Iowa Supreme Court did not remove the undue burden standard from applying to laws around abortion.
Peter Im, staff attorney for Planned Parenthood, said, "This court laid out that there's a reason that we have the undue burden standard, because there are substantive due process rights at stake, and that's weighed against any interest the state has in protecting potential life. But the undue burden standard does protect pregnant people's rights."
There's no timeline for when a decision will be made. On average, the court takes a few months after hearing a case to announced a decision. However, because of the high profile nature of the decision, it could come sooner.
Planned Parenthood states that if the injunction is lifted on the six week ban, it would mean that about 98% of abortions in Iowa would become illegal.