Iowa Senate passes bill mandating in-person caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa Senate voted on Thursday to pass a bill that would significantly change the Iowa caucuses.
House File 716 would mandate Iowans be physically present at the caucus precinct to participate. Lawmakers passed it 33-16 on a party-line vote, with all Republicans voting in favor of it and Democrats against it.
"If the state central committee of a political party chooses to select its delegates as a part of the presidential nominating process at political party precinct caucuses on the date provided, the precinct caucuses shall take place in person among the participants physically present at the location of each precinct caucus," House File 716 reads.
For 2024, Iowa Democrats plan to make "significant procedural changes" to allow more people to participate in the caucuses. Voters would send in their "Presidential Preference Cards" by mail.
In February, Democrats knocked Iowa off its 'First in the Nation' perch for the 2024 presidential calendar. South Carolina will lead off in 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day, then Georgia and Michigan round out the top five.
The Iowa Democratic Party released a draft plan of their delegate selection process on Wednesday. It would allow voters to mail in their presidential preference cards rather than the traditional in-person preference event.
There would still be an in-person precinct caucus event for party business, like selecting delegates for county conventions. Iowa Democratic leaders said the date will be decided jointly with Iowa Republicans and held "8 days before any other state's presidential nomination contest."
Under the draft plan, Iowa Iowa Democrats would be able to request a presidential preference card by mail or online. They would then be given an allotted amount of time to fill out the form and return it by mail.
They plan to hire a professional election vendor to handle the preference cards. The plan also says they may or may not release results on caucus night, but the results will not be tabulated at the precinct caucus.
Republicans have said this bill is about fighting to keep Iowa first. Republicans say the proposed changes Iowa Democrats want to make would make it less like a caucus and more like a primary, putting the future of Iowa's 'First in the Nation' status at risk.
"The whole idea of a caucus is you meet in person, face to face. You get together with your neighbors," State Senator Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, said. "To me, that is a tradition worth protecting."
Democrats argue it will upend their efforts to make the caucuses more accessible.
Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls called it "petty, partisan, unconstitutional and unnecessary legislation.
"This bill will break decades of bipartisan unity and cooperation in protecting Iowa's First in the Nation status," Wahls said. "It will take away Iowa Democrats constitutional rights to set our own rules and processes, and it will virtually require caucuses remain less accessible and less democratic than our state deserves."
House File 716 allows the state central committee of each political party to set the rules for participating in or vowing at a precinct caucus, including how long before the caucus a voter needs to register with a political party.
A previous version required voters to be a member of the party they caucus for 70 days before the election. Currently, voters are able to register on the night of the caucus.
This does not apply to elections other than caucuses.
It also changes how ties are handled in primary elections for state House or Senate seats. Party precinct committee members who live in the legislative district will select the winner.