Iowa Senate passes bill limiting State Auditor's capabilities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Senate has passed a bill limiting State Auditor Rob Sand's capabilities. The bill, set to become law with Governor Kim Reynold's signature, would block the auditor from accessing some information.
This includes tax returns, medical records, police reports or academic records. Anyone being audited would need to agree to allow the auditor access to those records.
Democrats and Republicans argued strongly for and against the bill.
Johnson County Senator Janice Weiner (D) said of the bill, "We don't play games with our states finances. We don't play games with our system of checks and balances. We don't put restrictions on the state auditor's office at the same time we're expanding the scope of the attorney general's office."
Ankeny Senator Mike Bousselot (R) said, "But the mission has stayed the same. It's in response to an Iowa Supreme court case that raised three important questions. How should an audit begin? It should begin the way every CPA begins their audit, according to CPA standards."
Sand spoke out against the bill, calling it, "the single most pro-corruption bill that has ever come out of the Iowa legislature."
The bill heads to the Governor's desk, who will likely sign it into law.