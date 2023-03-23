Iowa Senate advances bill that would make changes to SNAP benefits and Medicaid

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Senate passed a bill that would make changes to public assistance programs such as SNAP and Medicaid.
The bill would establish an asset test for recipients, and would put the household income limit to receive SNAP benefits at 160% of the federal poverty level.
The bill provides resources and data to the state of Iowa to help them determine if a person is eligible for the benefits.
State Sen. Bill Dotzler (D) expressed criticism of the bill. Dotzler said, "There is poverty out there. People are suffering across this state and yet we are going to move forward with a bill and you are going to vote for it. This hurts. I think it is way wrong."
State Sen. Jason Schultz (R) said of the bill, "This bill does not kick worthy people off any list. It does however effectively show whether somebody meets that standard."
The Non-Partisan Legislative Services Agencies estimates that due to discrepancies, about 1% of those receiving benefits could lose them by 2026. This includes around 2,800 SNAP recipients and 8,000 Medicaid recipients.