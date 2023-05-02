 Skip to main content
Iowa Republicans reach agreement on property tax reform

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Republican leadership have reached an agreement on property tax reform.

Officials say that House File 718 would start reducing property taxes in 2024.

It's estimated to provide a $100 million in relief, and it's not just Republicans who support the bill.

Democratic Iowa state senator Pam Jochum released a statement, saying in part, "The property tax agreement announced today is an important, needed step forward that will provide real relief for the taxpayers who need it most." 