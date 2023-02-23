Iowa Republican leaders considering full ban on gender affirming care for minors

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- State Republican lawmakers are considering a full ban on gender-affirming care for young Transgender Iowans. It would be the most significant in a series of bills dealing with LGBTQ+ issues this legislative session.
While speaking to reporters at the state capitol in Des Moines on Thursday morning, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said, "it is a possibility," but did not offer specific details.
"I think that, based on some of the information that we've had shared with us, I think that there could be an expectation of seeing some legislation potentially moving forward," Grassley said.
Senate File 129, filed by State Sen. Sandy Salmon of Janesville, would make it illegal for medical professionals to provide treatments like puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, or gender-affirming surgery on a minor.
It would allow their use on minors for things other than gender transitioning, such as a "medical verifiable genetic disorder of sexual development.
Bills are working through the legislatures of more than a dozen other states, including Oklahoma, South Carolina, Kansas and Mississippi. All are following the lead of Arkansas, which banned gender-affirming care for minors in 2021.
Grassley made the comments on the same day lawmakers heard testimony from two gender-affirming care providers.
Dr. Katie Imborek, a Professor of Family Medicine and Co-Director of the University of Iowa LGBTQ+ Clinic, and Dr. Dave Williams, Chief Medical Officer of UnityPoint Health, testified before the House Government Oversight Committee on Thursday afternoon.
The two detailed their process and procedures for providing gender-affirming care to minors.
"It is a long, arduous and methodical process by which our providers, in collaboration with mental health providers, like psychiatrists, psychologists or counselors, and in accordance with evidence-based standards of care, provide parents and their children information about risks, benefits and alternatives, so parents have the freedom and liberty to make the decision that is best for their minor child," Dr. Imborek said.
Dr. Imborek said they do not provide gender-affirming care without the full consent of the parents or guardians of a young patient.
She said UIHC follows medical guidelines and standards from leading medical groups, including the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
University of Iowa doctors do not offer medications or medical interventions to those under 18. Typically, they can only offer them social support, such as wearing different clothes or hairstyles.
Dr. Imborek said UIHC "has not and will never" perform genital or bottom surgery on people under 18.
In a select number of cases, transgender teens have gotten breast tissue removed. Dr. Imborek said she only knew of five cases in the past year.
After a patient reaches puberty, doctors could consider cross-sex hormones, puberty suppression medication or gender-affirming surgery.
While puberty blockers are fully reversible, Dr. Imborek said the cross-sex hormones are partially reversible.
"Doing nothing is not a neutral option," Dr. Imborek said. "Doing nothing for children that have gender dysphoria may lead to devastating consequences. I took an oath when I became a physician to first do no harm. I am worried that doing nothing causes harm."
Dr. Imborek said most patients who de-transition do not de-transition because they are no longer transgender but because it is an arduous process to go through.
"They transitioned, and they can't do it anymore, and they just feel like it would be easier to live their life in the gender of their assigned sex at birth, but they have not actually changed their gender identity," Dr. Imborek said.
When pressed by Republican lawmakers, Dr. Imborek said she could count on one hand the number of patients she has had back out and stop taking hormones. While she said she could not get into any specific details of the cases, she said they did not regret receiving the gender-affirming care they got.
Dr. Imborek testified the more a child feels like their body aligns with their gender identity, their level of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts decrease, and life satisfaction increases.
She said any changes to state law regarding the access to gender-affirming care for minors would devastate her patients, who have already started on the gender transition path.
Even the fact that lawmakers are talking about it, she said really affects her patients.
"Some of them have been able to do wonderful things like go back to school, feel like they can look in the mirror, feel like they could take a shower, and feel like they are finally validating who they are," Dr. Imborek said.
Lawmakers have introduced several bills in the Iowa legislature this year dealing with transgender Iowans, gender identity and sexual orientation.
One in particular, Senate File 110, outlines a pathway for a patient to bring a lawsuit against any Iowa medical practitioner who performs gender-affirming care in the state. It makes them liable for "any physical, psychological, emotional, or physiological harms, by such procedure, related treatment, or subsequent effects of the procedure or treatment."
Also, people who received gender-affirming care as a teenager or their parents can sue the doctor who performed the procedure for "injunctive relief, compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney fees and costs." They have up to 30 years after the person who received the care turns 18.