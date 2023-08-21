 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Iowa poll shows GOP divide over Trump remaining party leader

Decision 2024 File

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) -- Likely Republican Iowa caucusgoers are divided over whether former President Donald Trump should remain the party’s leader, according to the latest release from the new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of the first Republican presidential contest.

Forty-one percent of likely caucusgoers believe Trump should continue as the Republican Party's leader, which almost matches the 42% in the poll who picked the former president as their first choice ahead of the Jan. 15 caucuses.

Yet a combined 57% of caucusgoers say either that Trump was a good president but it's time to consider other party leaders (26%), or that the party needs a new leader with better personal behavior and a different approach (31%).

When the national NBC News poll asked this same exact question in June, 49% of GOP primary voters said Trump should remain as the party's leader; 21% said it was time to consider other leaders; and 29% said they wanted to go in a different direction.

In the new Iowa survey, the likely GOP caucusgoers who want Trump to remain as party leader overwhelmingly pick the former president as their first choice for Iowa's Jan. 15 contest.

But those who say they're open to new leaders choose Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (who gets 38% support from this group), then Trump (15%) – followed by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., (9%), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (8%) and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (8%).

And those who want to go in a completely different direction are divided in their first-choice support among DeSantis (23%), Scott (16%), former Vice President Mike Pence (12%), Haley (11%) and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (10%).

The NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll was conducted Aug. 13-17 of 406 likely Republican caucusgoers, who said that they will definitely or probably attend the 2024 caucuses. It has an overall margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.9 percentage points. 

