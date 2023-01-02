Iowa laws that take effect in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new year means new laws take effect in Iowa. More than 150 bills passed through the state legislature in 2022, and 11 of them have gone into effect with the start of 2023.
BOTTLE BILL
A significant one to be aware of is the state's "bottle bill." Iowa grocery and convenience stores no longer have to accept customers' empty cans or bottles.
The new law also raises the handling fee for redemption centers to three cents per container. Previously, they were one cent.
NEW GAS REQUIREMENTS
2023 also ushers in a new law for gas stations. they're now legally required to sell gas with 15% ethanol, also known as E-15. Retailers can apply for waivers if they don't own equipment compatible with the blend, or if they are a small enough company.
The law also requires any new gas equipment installed to be compatible with 85% ethanol gas and 20% biodiesel gas.
IOWA INCOME TAX RATE
Another significant piece of legislative changes that starts this year comes from Governor Kim Reynolds' 2022 tax package. This will change Iowa's income tax rate to a flat 3.9%.
The flat income tax won't take full effect until 2026. Until then, the state will gradually eliminate the highest tax bracket, lowering the rate until everyone is at 3.9%.
Corporate taxes will also decrease over time, cutting the top rate from 9.8% to 5.5%.
OTHER TAX/EXEMPTION CHANGES
Starting this year, the state of Iowa will no longer tax 401(K)'s, pensions, and IRA's.
Retired farmers will be eligible for new tax exemptions this year, including an option to exempt income from cash, rent, or crop-share agreements.