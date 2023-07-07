Iowa lawmakers propose bill that would ban abortions after detection of fetal heartbeat

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa lawmakers will consider a bill next week that would ban abortions in the state after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.
On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced a special session to tackle abortion.
The bill, which Iowa lawmakers will consider on Tuesday, would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. It is similar to the 2018 fetal heartbeat bill, which banned abortions at around six weeks, which is the time electric impulses can first be detected in the fetus' cardiac area.
In a rare split 3-3 decision last month, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a 2019 district court ruling that blocked the law.
"While Democrats across the country continue to devalue the life of an unborn child, Iowa House Republicans are unapologetically pro-life," House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said. "Iowans know we will defend life and have grown our majority. We believe strongly that the 2018 Heartbeat Law was a good piece of legislation that will save many innocent lives. It is past time for the will of Iowans to be heard and for the Heartbeat bill with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother, to be the law of the land in Iowa."
According to the bill lawmakers will consider on Tuesday, a doctor would test for a fetal heartbeat, let the woman know in writing if it was detected and that an abortion is prohibited. After a woman receives this information, the pregnant woman must sign a form acknowledging they have.
The physician would then keep the documentation for the test, test results and the signed form.
The bill would allow abortions past that in the case of a medical emergency when the life of a pregnant woman is in danger.
There are also exceptions in the bill for rapes which are reported within 45 days to law enforcement or health agency, incest, which is reported within 145 days to a law enforcement or health agency, miscarriages, and fetal abnormalities.
In a statement on Friday, House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, slammed the Republican proposal and the special session on abortion.
"Republican politicians have proved yet again that they only listen to the special interests, not Iowans. Their bill to ban abortion is deadly for Iowa women and a strong majority of Iowans support reproductive freedom," Konfrst said. "Iowa Democrats believe that everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion. Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else's decisions about when to start a family."
Republican leaders have hinted they wanted to do more on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the Iowa Supreme Court ruled abortion is not protected by the state constitution last summer.
"Our caucus is eager to get back to Des Moines to continue our fight to protect the lives of unborn children," said Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley said. "Iowans have elected us on the promise to defend the unborn, and we will continue to follow through on that promise. We are a pro-life, pro-family caucus, and we will continue to pass additional legislation in future sessions that provide support for new parents and strengthen Iowa families."
Iowa lawmakers will return to the state capitol in Des Moines to consider the legislation on Tuesday.
The proposed bill can be read here.