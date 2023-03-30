Iowa lawmakers introduce bill concerning minors on social media

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa lawmakers are looking to crack down on social media companies when it comes to minors.
Winnebago County Republican Henry Stone introduced the bill. It would ban all Iowans under 18 from having their own social media accounts. It would also fine social media companies $1,000 per violation.
On Thursday, House Democrats agreed that something needs to be done, but are not sure on what exactly.
Polk County Representative Jennifer Konfrst said, "Social media can be a toxic environment. We need to be careful, of course, kids need to be careful with social media. Let's not also forget that social media can be a place of community where kids find each other in a way that can be valuable and meaningful to them. As usual, there is nuance to an argument that Republicans don't want to add nuance to."
Representative Pat Grassley said that the bill will not pass as it's currently written. He says that there will be some changes made to the bill.
Grassley said, "I feel that is a conversation that we need to have. There will be an amendment to that bill that gets to the root cause that you've seen with federal policy, which is data collection for minors. There will be an amendment that changes where it currently is."
If passed, Iowa would join states such as Utah and Arkansas in restricting social media access for minors.
The bill still needs to pass out of committee before going to the house floor.