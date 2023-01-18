 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today
through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected at times from
late this afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across
central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also
possible especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle
becomes possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind
gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
morning commute on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Iowa lawmakers held public hearing on legislature on Tuesday

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Over a hundred people gathered in Des Moines on Tuesday for a public hearing on what Governor Kim Reynolds called a "School choice" plan.

About a hundred people signed up to give public comments on House Bill One. If fully implemented, at least $341 million in state money would be distributed each year to Iowa parents with kids in private K-12 schools to cover tuition and other expenses.

While the public comments were roughly split between speakers in favor and against the legislation, Republicans are expected to pass the bill with supermajorities in the House and Senate.

The Governor and House Speaker Pat Grassley say that it would promote competition and improve public schools. Democrats are opposed to the idea, saying that the plan will take resources away from public schools. 

Other bills in the House include House File 8 and 9, which are both centered on gender identity and sexual orientation.

File 8 restricts the teaching of topics for kindergarten through 3rd grade, while File 9 prevents staff from affirming a student's gender identity if it doesn't match their birth certificate - unless a parent or guardian signs off on it.

Iowa Safe School Director of Communications says that these type of bills were expected.

"Core standards are very clear on what should be taught both common core and the Iowa core standards are very clear on what should be taught and what is age and developmentally appropriate. This bill is really a far reaching piece of legislation, it's big government censorship and we stand against it firmly."

Both bills were assigned to subcommittee on Tuesday.