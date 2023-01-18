Iowa lawmakers held public hearing on legislature on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Over a hundred people gathered in Des Moines on Tuesday for a public hearing on what Governor Kim Reynolds called a "School choice" plan.
About a hundred people signed up to give public comments on House Bill One. If fully implemented, at least $341 million in state money would be distributed each year to Iowa parents with kids in private K-12 schools to cover tuition and other expenses.
While the public comments were roughly split between speakers in favor and against the legislation, Republicans are expected to pass the bill with supermajorities in the House and Senate.
The Governor and House Speaker Pat Grassley say that it would promote competition and improve public schools. Democrats are opposed to the idea, saying that the plan will take resources away from public schools.
Other bills in the House include House File 8 and 9, which are both centered on gender identity and sexual orientation.
File 8 restricts the teaching of topics for kindergarten through 3rd grade, while File 9 prevents staff from affirming a student's gender identity if it doesn't match their birth certificate - unless a parent or guardian signs off on it.
Iowa Safe School Director of Communications says that these type of bills were expected.
"Core standards are very clear on what should be taught both common core and the Iowa core standards are very clear on what should be taught and what is age and developmentally appropriate. This bill is really a far reaching piece of legislation, it's big government censorship and we stand against it firmly."
Both bills were assigned to subcommittee on Tuesday.