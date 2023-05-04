Iowa lawmakers conclude 2023 legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa lawmakers gaveled out on Thursday as the state House and Senate adjourned, bringing the monumental 2023 legislative session to a close.
Here are some of the significant bills that passed.
EDUCATION:
A few weeks into the session, Iowa lawmakers passed, and Governor Kim Reynolds signed the "School Choice Bill" into law. The law allows state funding for students in Iowa to attend non-public schools.
Lawmakers passed a controversial and wide-ranging education bill dealing with parents' rights in the classroom. The bill bans education on gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-6. Under the bill, districts would not be allowed to "knowingly give false or misleading information" to parents about their child's gender identity. Parents will also need to give consent for a student to go by pronouns that differ from a student's biological sex. Schools must also remove any books that show or describe sexual acts.
It also gives parents an avenue to challenge the books available in classrooms and school libraries.
Lawmakers also passed bills increasing funding to public schools, dealing with teacher licenses and student behavior in the classroom.
STATE GOVERNMENT:
One of Governor Kim Reynolds' primary goals in this legislative session was to re-align state government. State lawmakers passed and Reynolds signed a bill to reorganize state government, reducing the number of cabinet-level departments from 37 to 16.
TAXES AND THE ECONOMY:
This session, state lawmakers fixed an error from a 2021 property tax bill that led to higher-than-expected tax bills for Iowans.
This week, Iowa House and Senate lawmakers passed a bill that would provide property tax relief. Reynolds' signed it into law on Thursday. It's estimated to provide $100 million in relief.
The House and Senate passed the amended bill on Tuesday. House Republicans say it increases transparency by requiring tax bills to look like an itemized receipt.
They also say it would provide exemptions for seniors and military veterans, resulting in millions of dollars in relief. House File 718 will start reducing property taxes in 2024.
Lawmakers also set aside $6.5 million in funding for Destination Iowa and an additional $10 million in grants to fund the construction of commercial airport terminals.
"As we complete year seven of our Republican trifecta, the thing that I am most proud of is we kept our promises to taxpayers," Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said.
HEALTH
Governor Kim Reynolds signed laws prohibiting gender-affirming care for kids, and restricting school bathroom use by gender assigned at birth.
SF482, referred to by some as the "bathroom bill", requires students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their birth certificate.
The bill prohibits "persons from entering single and multiple occupancy restrooms or changing areas and other facilities in elementary and secondary schools that do not correspond with the person's biological sex and including effective date provisions."
SF538 will prohibit gender-affirming care operations for minors in Iowa who wish to transition. This bill will prohibit surgery or hormonal treatments to support a transgender person's gender identity.
Lawmakers also passed and Reynolds signed HF 161, a medical malpractice bill. The bill put a cap of $2 million that a jury can award a plaintiff in the case of a lost body function, a form of impairment, or death due to a botched medical procedure.
Another bill passed this year helped emergency hospitals in rural areas of the state, to increase the availability of healthcare services to rural Iowans.
Lawmakers strengthened penalties for those involved in the trafficking of minors, increased the penalties for crimes involving fentanyl and made life-saving overdose medication more easily accessible.
"This year's historic legislative session saw transformational education reform that kicked off a national school choice revolution, a consequential alignment of state government, much-needed property tax relief, and stability for our health care system across the state," Governor Reynolds said. "Iowans will be able to reflect on our promises and know we delivered for them."
Democratic leaders said there are other priorities Republicans did not tackle this year.
"Instead of investing in public schools. They invested in private schools with your tax dollars. Instead of lowering costs for Iowans, they give big tax cuts to corporations. Instead of making Iowa a welcoming state, they banned discussion of diversity and sexism. Instead of raising wages, they took away food from Iowa kids and seniors," House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst said. "Instead of trusting parents and educators, they banned books, and they censored information. Instead of lowering the cost of insulin as we proposed. They denied health care to LGBTQ Iowans. Instead of truly addressing Iowa's mental health crisis, they allowed bullying in schools. And instead of protecting taxpayer dollars, they allowed fraud, waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars."