Iowa House Republicans create new education reform committee

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- When Iowa state lawmakers return to the capitol for a new legislative session in January, school choice and parental rights will be at the forefront. The issues are priorities for Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Republican leaders.
This week, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, announced the committee chairs for the upcoming legislative session and introduced a new committee. Grassley himself will be the chair the committee of the education reform committee.
According to Iowa House Republicans, the committee will be "a 5-person committee dealing with bills containing significant reforms to our educational system."
For the past two legislative sessions, Governor Reynolds has tried to pass bills that would take taxpayer money set aside for public schools and give it directly to parents who want to send their child to private schools as a 'scholarship'.
During the 2022 legislative session, Senate File 2369 passed the Iowa Senate with full Republican support but failed in the Iowa House. Many Republicans from rural districts opposed the bill, saying their small school districts could not absorb the loss of funding.
The proposed bill would have allowed roughly $5,000 scholarships for up to 10,000 students from families at or below 400% of the poverty level. The Legislative Services Agency estimated the program would cost $55 million annually.
Reynolds, who recently won reelection, has vowed to take another run at the private school scholarships in the next legislative session. This summer, she endorsed Republican candidates running against incumbent Republican state lawmakers who did not support her private school vouchers bill called the "Student First Scholarship".
In a statement released after Grassley announced the new committee, Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said Republican lawmakers are playing politics with kids' education.
"Iowans don't care if a new committee in the Iowa Legislature is created to consider the Governor's voucher plan or other bad ideas like jailing teachers and banning books because it's just all politics," Konfrst said. "House Democrats stand alongside Iowans and will oppose any bill that shifts money from public schools to private schools."
The 2023 legislative session begins on January 9.