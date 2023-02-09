Iowa House passes bill that would place a cap on medical malpractice damages

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa lawmakers have passed a bill that would place a cap on certain medical malpractice damages. The House debated the measure on Wednesday, known as House File 161, and the bill awaits Governor Reynolds' signature to be written into law.
The measure would limit the amount of damages a jury can award a plaintiff to $2 million if there is a loss or impairment of a bodily function, substantial disfigurement, loss of pregnancy, or death.
There is an exception to the case for malice.
Some representatives have argued that high medical malpractice premiums are driving doctors out of the state of Iowa. Other representatives pushed back, saying that the cap on medical malpractice damages undervalues life.
The bill passed the Iowa House in a 54-46 vote, and passed the Senate in a 29-20 vote.
A task force would also be established to look at the state's medical errors.