Iowa House introduces proposed malpractice bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A bill introduced in the Iowa House could put a cap on money awarded for pain and suffering in medical malpractice cases.
The House Health and Human Services Committee passed on a 12-9 vote. The bill limits the amount of economic damages against health care providers for certain malpractice suits at $1 million.
Supporters of the bill say that the cap is needed to protect health care providers from excessive damage awards.
Others believe that it would allow bad medical professionals to keep practicing without consequences.