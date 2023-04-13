Iowa House committee advances bill that would make major changes to Iowa Caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- On Thursday, an Iowa House panel voted along party lines to advance a bill that would significantly change the Iowa caucuses.
Iowa House Republicans proposed the bill. House File 245 would mandate Iowans to be physically present at the caucus precinct and require them to be a member of the party they caucus for 70 days before the election. Previously, voters were able to register on the night of the caucus.
State Representative Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who sponsored the bill, said it is about fighting to keep Iowa first.
"This bill unequivocally and absolutely protects the Iowa caucuses for both parties," Rep. Kaufmann said.
Democrats argue it will upend their efforts to make the caucuses more accessible.
"This bill is not about preserving Iowa's 'First in the Nation' caucus or even getting more Iowans to participate in the caucus," State Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, said. "This bill is straight politics."
In February, Democrats knocked Iowa off its 'First in the Nation' perch for the 2024 presidential calendar. South Carolina will lead off in 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day, then Georgia and Michigan round out the top five.
The party prioritized more diverse battleground states that hold primaries and not caucuses.
Caucuses have long been criticized for their lack of inclusivity since they take place at a defined time on a single day, as opposed to primaries which allow voters to cast a ballot anytime during the day with an absentee process.
"We have 450,000 disabled people in Iowa who I am sure would love to take part in our processes, and we can't accommodate them by just having ADA compliance in a room," State Rep. Elizabeth Wilson, D-Marion, said. "There's a lot of presenting up there, and sometimes it takes staff members."
For 2024, Iowa Democrats plan to make "significant procedural changes" to allow more people to participate in the caucuses. Voters would send in their "Presidential Preference Cards" by mail.
"This has been the clear intent of the Democratic party to go to this difference in our in the way we conduct our caucuses for over a year," Democratic Party Chair
There would still be an in-person event of caucus night where a party official would announce the results.
The caucuses are significant organizing functions for local parties that mobilize voters and get them excited about campaigns. That gets people involved with local parties and county and state-level committees.
Republicans say the proposed changes Iowa Democrats want to make would make it less like a caucus and more like a primary, putting the future of Iowa's 'First in the Nation' status at risk.
"This bill is about ensuring that the Iowa caucuses do not become a primary which will absolutely and unequivocally without question result in both caucuses having the first in the nation status stripped," Rep. Kaufmann said. "It's about making sure we can continue to preserve that."
Since New Hampshire state law requires the state to hold the first primary in the nation, Iowa must hold a caucus to stay first in line.
Asked by reporters on Thursday, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said even with the changes, Iowa Democrats are still holding a caucus.
"What we've done is eliminate the technical aspects of the viability situation that were a little complicated and are doing it much like the way the Republicans have done it for years, except for this mail-in opportunity to allow people who cannot attend the caucus to participate and have their voices heard," Hart said. "It definitely is still a caucus."
But New Hampshire might not see it that way. On Wednesday, New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Chris Ager tweeted that if Iowa moved to a primary instead of a caucus, New Hampshire would jump ahead of Iowa.
He included an email from New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan that said any moves Iowa makes towards a primary, like mail-in or absentee ballots, would trigger that law.
If Iowa Democrats move to primary balloting vs a Caucus, New Hampshire would move our primary ahead of that date. @IowaGOP @NewHampJournal @NHGOP @FoxNews @steinhauserNH1 @TheIowaHawkeyes @TimothyAger1 pic.twitter.com/cJuqKBui65— NHGOP Chairman Chris Ager (@NHGOPChairman) April 12, 2023
"Of course, New Hampshire is going to do what New Hampshire needs to do to do what's best for their state," Hart said. "I can't look into the future to see what will happen accordingly, but I can tell you we are still in the process of determining what this looks like, and we are still open to talking about how we can resolve any situations here."
Iowa law requires the caucus to take place before the fourth Tuesday in February and at least eight days before any other presidential nominating context.
Iowa and New Hampshire have yet to reach an agreement with the DNC to resolve conflicts with state law based on their placement order.
The states could still hold their caucus first, and the DNC cannot stop them. The DNC has warned state parties it would punish them for not following the set calendar, even threatening not to recognize delegates from a state at the Democratic National Convention.
Iowa Democrats and Hart have said many times they plan to do what is best for Iowa and adhere to Iowa State Law.
"We're going to we're going to make a more inclusive process," Hart said. "We're going to make sure that we're improving the democratic process for all of our people."
As for the proposed bill working through the Iowa House, House Study Bill 245, Derek Muller, an election law professor from the University of Iowa, tweeted it may not be constitutional because there is a vast body of Supreme Court precedent that says the state can't regulate a political party's "internal processes" without the consent of the party.
It appears the Iowa Democratic Party opposes this move. Under a wide body of Supreme Court precedent, beginning with Tashjian (1986) through California Democratic Party v. Jones (2000), the state cannot regulate the party's "internal processes" without the party's consent. https://t.co/uRNFlbEOXl— Derek T. Muller (@derektmuller) April 12, 2023
The bill passed out of the Ways and Means Committee on Thursday. It must still pass the full House and Senate before it can be signed into law.