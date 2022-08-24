Iowa Firearms Coalition supports Spirit Lake School Board's plans to arm staff members

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Firearms Coalition is expressing support for the Spirit Lake School Board's plan to arm on-campus staff members.
The school board unanimously approved the measure in their Monday meeting. Under the proposed plan, ten school staff members who agree to carry a weapon will go through training to be a part of the program.
The measure is an attempt to provide better security at the school.
“The Spirit Lake School Board clearly loves their children enough to ensure, should tragedy strike, a threat can be addressed,” said IFC President Dave Funk. “We strongly encourage all other Iowa school districts to follow in the footsteps of Spirit Lake. Our children are worth protecting.”
The decision by the school board was based on Iowa Code 724.4B, which allows school districts to have regulated armed personnel on the school grounds.
“Having this policy in place serves as a deterrent for anyone who might consider entering our schools with the intent to do harm," Spirit Lake Schools Superintendent David Smith said in a statement to Explore Okoboji.