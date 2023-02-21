 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will
begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy
snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing
8 inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa state border.
Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions
by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to
near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more
of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow,
freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach
or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east-
central Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Iowa Democrats propose bill to legalize marijuana in the state

  • Updated
  • 0
marijuana-mgn-image.jpg
By adwpadmin

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Democrats are proposing new state legislation to legalize marijuana.

The plan allows Iowans 21 and older to purchase weed for recreational use from a licensed store, and includes a 10% excise tax and 1% surcharge. This would funnel money towards schools, mental health, and local public safety departments.

The proposal decreases penalties for non-violent weed crimes. It also proposes expansions on Iowa's current medical marijuana program to spread relief for more Iowans.

House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst says the move is long-awaited for Iowans.

She said, "It is across party lines, it is across the place where you live in in the state, rural/urban/suburban, and it is time to do this."

The bill will likely be read into the House on Wednesday. 

