Iowa Democrats propose bill to legalize marijuana in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Democrats are proposing new state legislation to legalize marijuana.
The plan allows Iowans 21 and older to purchase weed for recreational use from a licensed store, and includes a 10% excise tax and 1% surcharge. This would funnel money towards schools, mental health, and local public safety departments.
The proposal decreases penalties for non-violent weed crimes. It also proposes expansions on Iowa's current medical marijuana program to spread relief for more Iowans.
House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst says the move is long-awaited for Iowans.
She said, "It is across party lines, it is across the place where you live in in the state, rural/urban/suburban, and it is time to do this."
The bill will likely be read into the House on Wednesday.