Iowa Democrats ask for more time to finalize their caucus plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa Democrats want more time to finalize their caucus plans.
In a letter to the Democratic National Committee on Friday, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart asked for a 30-day extension to submit their delegate selection plan.
"This extension will also align our submission with the deadline for New Hampshire and Georgia to meet the waiver requirements of past RBC meetings," Hart wrote.
The request comes as a bill at the state house would require in-person participation, which goes against a plan by Iowa Democrats to allow a mail-in option.
The bill, pushed by Iowa House Republicans, would require voters to be members of the party they caucus for 70 days before the election. Previously, voters were able to register on the night of the caucus.
"I hope this pro forma extension request is the only request I have to make to you. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, we may require more time," Hart wrote. "As you may have seen, this week, legislation was passed through a committee in the Iowa House that would ban our more inclusive and accessible mail-in approach to the caucuses. This legislation would obviously have a dramatic effect on our plans."
In February, Democrats knocked Iowa off its 'First in the Nation' perch for the 2024 presidential calendar. South Carolina will lead off in 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day, then Georgia and Michigan round out the top five.
For 2024, Iowa Democrats plan to make "significant procedural changes" to allow more people to participate in the caucuses. Voters would send in their "Presidential Preference Cards" by mail.
"I am committed to holding the most inclusive and accessible caucuses in Iowa history," Hart wrote in her letter to the DNC. "Folks who work third shift, people with disabilities, and parents of young children should have a voice in Iowa's presidential nominating process."
During a press conference with reporters on Thursday, Hart said they are still working on their plan, and her top priority is doing what is best for Iowa.
"We're still in process. We're going to complete this plan in a way that makes sense to us and is the best thing for Iowa Democrats and the best thing for Iowa in general," Hart said.
"I can't predict the future, and I don't know what will happen if this shoe drops or is at shoe drops, but I'm certainly willing to work with folks to do what's best for Iowa," she added.
Since New Hampshire state law requires the state to hold the first primary in the nation, Iowa must hold a caucus to stay first in line.
This week, New Hampshire threatened to move ahead of Iowa if the state moves towards a primary by adding mail-in or absentee voting.
For her part, Hart said any concern about the Iowa Democrats' plan is "premature."
"We've been working on that plan, and we've been having the kinds of conversations that I think are going to put us in a good position," Hart said. "Our priority continues to be on what's best for Iowa. While the DNC has its priorities, our priorities stay solidly with the state of Iowa."
You can read Hart's full letter to the DNC here: