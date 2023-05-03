Iowa Democratic Party releases draft of delegate selection plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Democratic Party has released a draft plan of their delegate selection process, which will give Iowa Democrats the ability to request a presidential preference card by mail or online. They would then be given an allotted amount of time to fill out the form and return it by via mail.
Iowa Democrats were hesitant to give an answer on timing, saying they want to be flexible. They plan to hire a professional election vendor to handle the preference cards. The plan also says they may or may not release results on caucus night. The precinct caucus will be for party business.
Iowa Democrats say they want the plan to be flexible so they can adapt to uncertainty around the calendar if two early voting states, New Hampshire and Georgia, cannot meet the committee requirements.
At the Iowa House and Senate, Republicans are moving a bill forward that would require in-person participation for caucuses. Democratic leaders say they did not consider that bill when drafting their plan, but say that they will follow state laws.
Democratic National Committee (DNC) leaders have said they would punish any state that goes out of order. They are threatening to remove half of a state's delegates to the national convention.
The change comes as Iowa was stripped of its first-in-the-nation status by the Democratic National Committee, instead electing South Carolina as the first spot for Democrats.