Iowa Democratic Party given 30 days to comply with DNC rules for mail-in caucus plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Democratic Party has 30 days to comply with the Democratic National Committee's regulations.
The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee determined at a meeting on Friday that the mail-in caucus and selection plan does not meet current standards. Specifically, Iowa's plan does not set a date for the caucus.
Iowa Democrats can request an extension.
Earlier this month, Iowa Democrats approved a plan allowing voters to mail in their presidential preference cards rather than the traditional in-person preference event.
There would still be an in-person precinct caucus event for party business, like selecting delegates for county conventions. Iowa Democratic leaders said the date will be decided jointly with Iowa Republicans and held "8 days prior to any other state's presidential nomination contest."
Under the draft plan, Iowa Democrats could request a presidential preference card by mail or online.
They would then be given an allotted amount of time to fill out the form and return it by mail.
The specific timing, like when exactly those cards would be mailed out or when they must be returned by, is not clear.
They plan to hire a professional election vendor to handle the preference cards. The plan also says they may or may not release results on caucus night.
In February, Democrats knocked Iowa off its 'First in the Nation' perch for the 2024 presidential calendar. South Carolina will lead off in 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day, then Georgia and Michigan round out the top five.
Democratic National Committee (DNC) leaders have said they would punish any state that goes out of order. They are threatening to remove half of a state's delegates to the national convention.