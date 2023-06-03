Iowa Democratic Party committee approves delegate selection plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee unanimously approved a draft selection plan on Saturday that would make "significant procedural changes" to how Iowa Democrats conduct their Caucus. Iowa Democrats believe it will allow more people to participate in the caucuses.
Iowa Democrats will now submit the plan to the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee for approval.
It would allow voters to mail in their presidential preference cards rather than the traditional in-person preference event.
"I'm pleased our leaders understand the need for flexibility surrounding this draft delegate selection plan as the Presidential nominating calendar remains in flux," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said. "Iowa Democrats are united in moving forward with the most inclusive caucus process in our history. No matter what, we will continue to do what's best for Iowa, what's best for our Party and what's best for democracy."
There would still be an in-person precinct caucus event for party business, like selecting delegates for county conventions. Iowa Democratic leaders said the date will be decided jointly with Iowa Republicans and held "8 days prior to any other state's presidential nomination contest." Under the draft plan, Iowa Democrats could request a presidential preference card by mail or online.
They would then be given an allotted amount of time to fill out the form and return it by mail.
The specific timing, like when exactly those cards would be mailed out or when they must be returned by, is not clear.
They plan to hire a professional election vendor to handle the preference cards. The plan also says they may or may not release results on caucus night.
In February, Democrats knocked Iowa off its 'First in the Nation' perch for the 2024 presidential calendar. South Carolina will lead off in 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day, then Georgia and Michigan round out the top five.
This week, Governor Reynolds signed a bill into law that would significantly change the Iowa caucuses and mandate Iowans to be physically present at the caucus precinct to participate.
"No political party can tell another political party how to conduct its party caucuses," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said in a statement on Thursday. "Iowa Democrats will do what's best for Iowa, plain and simple."
Iowa Democrats say they want the plan to be flexible so they can adapt to uncertainty around the calendar. Iowa law requires the caucus to occur before the fourth Tuesday in February and at least eight days before any other presidential nominating contest.
The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee has given New Hampshire and Georgia until June 3 to provide the committee evidence they will be able to comply with the requirements that the committee set out for them to be part of the early window on the Democratic calendar.
Iowa could potentially jump back into the mix if New Hampshire and Georgia cannot meet the committee requirements.
Democratic National Committee (DNC) leaders have said they would punish any state that goes out of order. They are threatening to remove half of a state's delegates to the national convention.
In May, Hart said they could possibly conduct party business on caucus day, then tally and announce the results on a different day to avoid wrangling with other states in the early window.