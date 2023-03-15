Iowa Board of Regents pauses new diversity programs while bill banning diversity offices movements advances

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa's Board of Regents, which governs the state's three universities, called for a halt to implementing any new programs from the school's diversity, equity and inclusion offices while a study is performed.
The Board of Regents did not respond when KWWL reached out for answers on the study. However, this comes as a bill that would ban any funding from being used for those offices is making its way through the Iowa House.
The bill would stop any state funding for UNI, the University of Iowa, or Iowa State from being used for diversity, equity and inclusion offices , along with any positions related to them.
Representative Taylor Collins helped author the bill. Collins says that he believes these offices are not something that state funding should go toward.
He was unable to give the total amount colleges paid, but he pointed to how much the administrators in these offices earn, with the lowest being around $120,000 per year.
While the bill doesn't impact administrator's pay, Collins says that the issue is more than the ideas the offices push.
Collins said, "The most common example is their teaching of white privilege. That’s something that I had to endure in a business class and that because of your race you come with certain privileges and that because of your race, your other race, you’re being oppressed, and its just simply unacceptable."
The bill would ban college administrators from taking a stance on other topics it would label controversial, such as transgender people, microaggressions, and intersectionality.
Keenan Crow, Director of Policy and Advocacy at One Iowa says that the bill does not impact things like lessons in class, but it would impact the students these offices help.
Crow said, “I saw services for students with disabilities that need help getting around campus. I saw services for students who are members of the military service who may have different obligations.”
The bill will also require schools to put the money meant for DEI offices toward learning, tuition, and scholarships for low income students. However, Crow countered that many low income students utilize resources these offices provide.
The bill made it through the first funnel week and is currently waiting to be heard on the House floor for debate. If passed, it would go into effect immediately.