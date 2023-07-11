Initial legal challenges to Iowa abortion law could see success

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- While arguments in the Iowa House continue on Tuesday evening, some are looking forward to the arguments that will take place in court if the law is passed.
The bill is almost identical to the one that was quickly struck down in 2018. Sally Frank, a professor of law, says the legal battles anti-abortion activists have won over the last year have given Republican legislators confidence that the law will stick.
However, Frank says that the courts have left room for interpretation, which means the bill will need to face a legal battle.
Frank told KWWL, "It will be up to the Iowa Supreme Court when this bill is, when the lawsuit is filed against this soon to be law and it goes up to the Iowa Supreme Court eventually.”
Frank says that because the previous decisions left a lot of questions around how this law would be evaluated, it's very likely that a District Judge will put an injunction on it. This would prevent the bill from going into effect until the Iowa Supreme Court can weigh in.
Planned Parenthood has already announced their intentions to challenge the bill, HSB 255, if it's passed.
If it passes, Iowa will become the 22nd state in the U.S. to have some form of ban on abortions.