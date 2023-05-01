 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Sustained northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts
around 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather conditions will be elevated
this afternoon due to these winds and low relative humidity,
particularly over northern Iowa where fuels remain more cured.
Tuesday will have somewhat similar conditions with strong,
gusty winds and elevated fire weather.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Hunter Biden must answer questions about his finances and art sales, judge rules

  • Updated
  • 0
President Biden's son Hunter arrives Monday at the Independence County Circuit Court in Batesville, Arkansas for a hearing on a paternity case.

 CNN

An Arkansas judge on Monday ordered President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, to answer written questions about his investments, his art sales and other financial transactions as part of a paternity-related case.

Hunter Biden also will sit for a deposition in mid-June, where he'll have to answer questions under oath, the judge said at a hearing Monday.

A trial is a slated for July to determine if his child support payments will be adjusted.

Hunter Biden has paid $750,000 so far to Lunden Roberts, the mother of one of his children, his lawyer said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

