 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern and Central Iowa
on Thursday into Thursday Night...

A late season winter storm will bring wintry precipitation into
the state from southwest to northeast on Thursday. For southern
Iowa, much of this will fall as rain with a transition toward snow
into central Iowa with mainly snow over northern Iowa. Snow totals
and impacts are a challenge with this winter storm due to the
ground temperatures being so close to 32 degrees. The extent of
roadway impacts may be mitigated by these temperatures and the
higher seasonal sun angle; however, higher snow rates towards an
inch per hour can overcome warmer surface temperatures and still
produce slick and slushy travel conditions. Regardless of
accumulations, breezy winds from the east along with falling snow
will cause reduced visibility. Those with travel interests should
pay close attention for forecast updates and check ahead on the
latest road conditions. As for snow totals, the highest
accumulations are forecast east of Interstate 35 and north of
Interstate 80 with lighter amounts elsewhere.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Hundreds of US lawmakers and staff affected by data breach

  • Updated
  • 0
Hundreds of US lawmakers and staff affected by data breach

Hundreds of US House members and staff had their personally identifiable information stolen in a breach of a DC health care insurance service, the House chief administrative officer told lawmakers on March 8 in a letter obtained by CNN.

 Mary F. Calvert/Reuters

Hundreds of US House members and staff had their personally identifiable information stolen in a breach of a DC health care insurance service, the House chief administrative officer told lawmakers Wednesday in a letter obtained by CNN.

The FBI is investigating the "significant data breach," which occurred Tuesday and potentially involved thousands of enrollees in the DC Health Link marketplace, House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor told lawmakers in the letter.

"It is important to note that at this time, it does not appear that Members or the House of Representatives were the specific target of the attack," Szpindor wrote.

The FBI and DC Health Link did not immediately return requests for comment.

"We are deeply concerned about DC Health Link's data breach and the impact on our Members and staff. We will continue to communicate any updates we receive from law enforcement to impacted Members and staff," a CAO spokesperson said in a statement.

The Committee on House Administration Republicans tweeted that Chairman Bryan Steil "is aware of the breach" and is working with Szpindor "to ensure the vendor takes necessary steps to protect the (personally identifiable information) of any impacted member, staff, and their families."

The top Democrat on the panel, Rep. Joe Morelle of New York, told CNN the data breach is "egregious" and that the FBI discovered it because the information ended up on the "dark web."

He said in addition to investigating what happened, Congress needs to figure out how to allocate more resources so those who contract with the government can better protect this type of information.

Punchbowl News first reported on the incident.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.