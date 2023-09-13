House Speaker McCarthy's impeachment inquiry into President Biden draws divided reactions

WASHINGTON D.C. (KWWL) -- United States Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced on Tuesday that he is calling for a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. This comes as some Republicans have been pressuring the House Speaker to get the ball moving on a potential impeachment.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley discussed it during his weekly call on Wednesday. Grassley said that in the Senate, it's not among their top priorities at the moment.
Speaker McCarthy's announcement comes in the midst of increasing pressure from some Republicans to move forward with the inquiry. Some have even called for him to be removed as Speaker if he does not move through the investigation quickly enough.
Speaker McCarthy said that there have been allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption that warrant an inquiry. However, not all Republicans share this same sense of urgency. Senator Grassley says an impeachment may never happen.
Grassley said, "I don't consider impeachment being a priority just because the House of Representatives have said they're going to have an inquiry. That's not the same as impeachment. It's going to be several months before that would even be an issue, and it might never be an issue."
Some Democrats have argued that, while House Republicans have held various investigations since they came to power, they have yet to provide any direct evidence of the President financially benefiting from his son Hunter's overseas business. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the accusations baseless.
Jean-Pierre said, "He didn't even put it up for a vote, as you all know. Because he knows, even his own members weren't going to support this. That's why we call it baseless, that's why I just called it baseless, because they know themselves, there is no existing evidence. The evidence does not exist."
This is an issue that has divided Republicans. Some don't see it as a big issue and feel that there are more pressing needs to be focused on. While others feel that despite this latest move, they feel that Speaker McCarthy isn't moving fast enough.