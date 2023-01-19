House, Senate to debate school choice bill next week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Governor Reynolds' "School Choice Bill" is speeding through the state legislature. On Wednesday, the Senate Education Committee and House Education Reform Committee advanced the bill to be voted on by the full chambers.
For the past two legislative sessions, Governor Reynolds has tried to pass bills that would take taxpayer money set aside for public schools and give it directly to parents who want to send their children to private schools as a 'scholarship'. Each time, it has died in committee and never made it to the floor.
Both the House and Senate are expected to take up the bill on Monday and debate it.
"We'll see what floor debate looks like on Monday," House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said. "That's a long time away from the legislative calendar right now. There's not a lot you can do to improve on. It's a terrible bill."
It is one of the last steps in the process. After both chambers pass the bill, it heads to the Governor's desk.
"We also know that there's a real chance we're going to be back having this conversation again a few weeks or months from now," Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said. "There's a lot of uncertainty about the final outcome of the vote, and that is something that Republicans have to figure out on their own."
Under her proposal, families who choose to send their kids to a private school will get $7,598 in an education savings account, the same amount of funding the state provides for each child that attends a public school.
The money currently goes to public school districts. It will instead go to the families, and they can use it for things like tuition. Under the Governor's proposal, the district will keep some funds, around $1,000, but not the full $8,800.
The plan will be phased in over the next three years for students already at a private school. The first two years of the plan will include income limits.
The Governor's staff estimates the education savings account program will cost $918 million over the next four years.
"If you were to look at the little over $900 million in investment once this is fully implemented, you are looking at that in perspective at the same period of time of a $15.2 billion investment in public education," House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford said. "While we understand that is a significant investment, we feel, as we have budgeted in the past, this is a priority and needs to be a priority."
In year one, families can be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, or the Governor's office estimates $83,250 for a family of four. The Governor's staff predicts there will be 14,068 students in the first year, with a price tag of $106.9 million.
In the second year, families be at or below 400% of the federal poverty level, or the Governor's office estimates $111,000 for a family of four. The Governor's staff predicts there will be 5,996 new students, and the program will cost $156.2 million in the second year.
After that, there are no income limits, and every student and family is eligible. The Governor's office estimates there will be 19,989 new students in the third year, costing $313.9 million.
The Governor's staff estimates the education savings account program will cost $341 per year once it is fully implemented.
"We want to make sure that it's that the money is well stewarded, tracked and that taxpayers have answers to the questions of where did the money go?" House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said. "We have a lot of questions about that. Is it a debit card? The answers I got yesterday were not that reassuring because we don't know, and I think these are some pretty important questions that we should know before we have to vote on a billion dollar program."
Those cost estimates are from the Governor's office. The non-partisan legislative services agency has not released its fiscal review of the bill.
"We hear we might get one on Monday, but that's not a lot of time to look over something that's going to be a billion-dollar project over four years," Konfrst said.
Democrats want to slow the process of passing the bill and argue the plan would defund public education in the state, especially in more rural areas.
Wahls said he believes there needs to be more transparency and accountability for how the money will be spent.
"We know that public school districts across the state are audited," he said. "We know that those financials are public. We should have the exact same expectation that if we send public dollars to private schools, those same transparency and accountability measures are in place."
Hudson School Superintendent Dr. Tony Voss spoke out againsy the proposed school voucher plan, which he said could take students from public schools.
The bill could affect the funding of Iowa public schools based on the number of eligible students living within the district boundaries. Voss said there are already 15 Hudson students who got to a private school, and if that number doubled to 30, the district could lose up to $121,000 per year.
"While the proposal allows school districts to keep some of the categorical funds associated with the number of resident students attending private school, it does not come close to making up the shortfall," Dr. Voss said. "Considering all the impacted revenues, Hudson's public school students would be shorted a net of $121,440 if just 15 more students attend private schools—roughly the equivalent of two teaching positions."