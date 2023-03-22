House lawmakers pass to bill to restrict ability of companies to use eminent domain on CO2 pipelines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa House lawmakers passed a bill on Wednesday that restricts the ability of companies to use eminent domain for CO2 pipelines in the state.
Currently, three companies are looking to run pipelines across some parts of Iowa. However, landowners across the proposed areas have said they don't want these pipelines near their land.
This legislative session, state lawmakers have introduced several bills on the topic.
On Wednesday morning, Iowans rallied outside the state capitol building and urged lawmakers to push the bill protecting private property owners forward.
The bill passed by the house is paired down. If a company wants to use eminent domain, the company would have to get at least 90% of the land through a voluntary easement.
"I believe it's incredible mental gymnastics to conclude these pipelines are for public use," State Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said. "These pipelines are important for ethanol and agriculture in Iowa, but that does not qualify them as public use like power lines, propane gas or highways, rather they are for public benefit."
Those who spoke out against the bill say it does not do enough to protect landowners or stop the pipeline.
"It is rare when such theft can ever be classified as justified, and perhaps never. This carbon capture pipeline doesn't come close. It's government-sanctioned theft for private corporate profit," State Rep. Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine, said. "No Iowans should ever be asked to take one for the team and give up their home or land so that a high profile political donor grows his wealth."
Some lawmakers said they do not think it will advance in the senate or make it to Governor Reynolds' desk.
"We are long past policy on this," State Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames, said. "It is pure politics, and the effect is to divide people. It undermines the role of the utility board. It is not going to appear on the floor of the Senate, and even if it did, the governor will not sign it, in my opinion."
"I wonder if they asked the question do you feel it is okay that 10% of Iowans get rolled," State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-Dewitt, said. "Today we have the avidity to give 100% of Iowans who life along the pipeline the respect they deserve, not just 90."
Those in favor of the bill said they don't necessarily believe eminent domain should be used for the pipeline but said they need some protections for landowners.
"I must advance legislation that protects landowners to the greatest extent possible, has a chance of being signed into law and takes into account the reality that the use of the eminent domain for these CO2 pipelines is already allowed in Iowa code," Holt said.
The bill also provides more avenues for landowners to get recourse if their land is damaged.
Recently, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association put out a study that found that without access to carbon capture and sequestration, Iowa could lose nearly 3.5 billion gallons of Iowa ethanol production. The IRFA said it would reduce the local corn grind by over one billion bushels. On Wednesday, state lawmakers said they were skeptical.
"The notion that this piece of legislation is going to kill the ethanol industry, there is a lot of four-letter words I could use to describe that, and I will not do that," State Rep. Bobby Kaufman, R-Wilton, said. "I will simply call it BS."
Over in the Senate on Wednesday, lawmakers passed a bill banning the use of electronic devices while driving. Lawmakers also passed a bill that would make changes to several public assistance programs like SNAP and Medicaid. It would establish an asset test for recipients and put the household income limit to receive SNAP benefits at 160% of the federal poverty level.
Supporters of the bill said it would provide resources and data to the state to help determine if someone is eligible.
"This bill does not kick worthy people off any list," State Sen. Jason Schultz, R_Schleswig said. "It does however effectively show whether somebody meets that standard."
"These are tax dollars being issued to individuals wrongly," State Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center said. "We have a responsibility as elected officials to insure tax dollars are being responsibly allocated."
Democrats argued the bill would kick Iowans off benefits who badly need them. The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency estimates because of discrepancies, 1% of those getting benefits could lose them by fiscal year 2026. That includes 2,800 SNAP recipients and 8,000 Medicaid recipients.
"The goal should be to get low income families to save for future expense that could be critical in helping them exit poverty but rather than creating an off-ramp, this bill creates a snap cliff," State Senator Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City said.
"There is poverty out there. People are suffering across this state and yet we are going to move forward with a bill and you are going to vote for it," State Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo said. "This hurts. I think it is way wrong."