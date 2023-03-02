Here’s which bills survived, which fell short at the first funnel deadline

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Nearly eight weeks into the 2023 legislative session, bills face their first make-or-break deadline this week. Friday marks the end of the first funnel week in the legislature, and all bills that don't make it through subcommittees and committees are dead and not eligible for further consideration.
Committees in both chambers have been busy this week, holding hearings to keep some pieces of legislation alive. Lawmakers took up more than 100 bills in subcommittee hearings this week.
"In the caucus, we know at times bills pass out and need further work when they move to the floor," House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said. "You shouldn't expect that every bill that I've received about this week is in its final form. We're still actively working on several pieces of legislation."
State Republican leaders have passed some of their major priorities, including Governor Kim Reynolds' private school scholarship bill and tort reform.
Her other priorities, including a health care bill and legislation to restructure state government, survived the first funnel.
House Minority leader Jennifer Konfrst characterized the first part of the 2023 legislative session as "nothing but politics."
"If you were to look at this legislators work, you would think the biggest problem facing our state is trans kids and gay marriage," Konfrst said. "Instead, the problems facing our state, our rising cancer rates, our homeless kids, our schools that need additional help, our mental health crisis that I've heard about repeatedly, we've done nothing to address these issues. Instead, it's all been about the majority party playing politics."
EDUCATION:
This week, a senate committee passed the governor's education bill. The bill prohibits instruction on gender identity and sexual activity in grades K through 3 in public school districts, accredited nonpublic schools, charter schools and innovation zone schools.
The bill would require High School civics courses to give students the U.S. citizenship test. As a condition of graduation, students would need to get at least 70% of the questions on the test correct.
School districts would have to publish curriculum information online. School districts would have to notify the Iowa Department of Education within seven days of any book that is removed from the classroom or library. The state DOE would also need to create and maintain a comprehensive online list of all materials moved from classrooms in the state.
The bill requires school districts to notify parents if they reasonably believe the child expresses "a gender identity different than the biological sex listed on the minor child's official birth certificate." However, if the district determines it would lead to child abuse, there is an exception. In that case, the district would report the case to the Department of Health and Human Services.
"We want to make sure the parents understand what's going on with their students," Speaker Grassley said. "I don't see how we should have a system where school districts feel that that is what's best for the student, keeping that information from the parents."
Under the proposed legislation, school district employees would need parental permission to use a nickname or pronoun for a student not on the child's birth certificate.
Parents would also have to consent and get at least 48-hour notice of any guest lecturer, presenter, activity, or instruction involving obscene or sexually explicit material.
"What we're seeing is taking away local parents ability to have decision-making power in their local school boards and local schools decision-making process," Senate Minority Whip Sarah Trone Garriot, D-Windsor Heights, said. "It's taking away the opportunity of many local parents to be part of that local decision-making process."
Lawmakers also advanced Senate File 335, which would prohibit elementary and secondary school students from using restrooms and changing rooms that do not correspond with the person's biological sex. They also passed a bill dealing with pronouns for transgender students. It would prohibit schools from punishing students or staff who don't address transgender students by their preferred names or pronouns.
One of the bills rushed through committees and subcommittees this week was House Study Bill 218, which prohibits diversity or inclusion offices at the three main state universities.
GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE:
Lawmakers have introduced more than two dozen bills on LGBTQ+ topics. On Thursday afternoon, by a vote of 9 to 4, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors.
"The legislators in this room right now - we are not the physicians. We are not the patients. We are not the parents," Trone Garriott said. "State government has no place inserting ourselves and dictating about private, personal, health care decisions."
Republicans have voiced concerns about gender-affirming surgeries for minors since many are permanent and not reversible.
"Iowa has a duty to protect our children. Children are unable to comprehend and fully appreciate the risks of life and lifelong implications," State Sen. Jeff Edler, R-Marshall County, said. "This public health matter should be regulated as such under Iowa law."
Grassley said it is something his caucus feels strongly about after speaking with the major health care providers in the state. Last week, two doctors testified before a House committee.
"It's very difficult for us to say that it's settled science that we know the long-term impacts of having any of these kinds of treatments on anyone that's a youth," he said. "On this issue, I will err on the side of caution when it comes to the minors within the state."
Democrats have criticized the bills are hurtful to the LGBTQ+ community, unnecessary and meant to score political points.
"These are kids who are just trying to live their lives," Konfrst said. "I don't know what problems Republicans are trying to solve, but it does not seem to be anything other than politics."
CARBON PIPELINES:
Lawmakers advanced a bill that limits the eminent domain power for companies looking to run CO2 pipelines in Iowa. Currently, three different companies are looking to run pipelines across some parts of Iowa. However, landowners across the proposed areas have said they don't want these pipelines near their land. Legislators introduced several bills, including one that would ban C02 pipelines altogether.
A House committee passed House File 368, which 22 lawmakers, including Grassley, sponsored.
The bill puts hard limits on the Iowa Utilities Board's power to give out permits and the right of eminent domain.
Saying that liquid carbon pipeline companies would have to get all other permits, whether they're federal, local, or from another state, before the board can give their go-ahead.
If they want to use eminent domain, the company would have to get at least 90% of the land through a voluntary easement.
"We felt the bill that about 22 of us signed on to me included, was a reasonable approach to try to allow to put some onus on the companies to reach a certain threshold before they can use eminent domain," he said. "To sure we're protecting private property rights in the process, but not at the same time saying you can't do it because there's a two-way street to private property rights in our opinion, and we feel our bill strikes a good balance on that."
GAY MARRIAGE
Lawmakers at the statehouse introduced a proposed constitutional amendment on Tuesday to ban gay marriage in Iowa. It would say that Iowa recognizes the definition of marriage to be the "union between one biological male and one biological female."
Grassley said it is a non-starter, and the bill is effectively dead.
"Those are not moving through the process, any of them from both sides," he said.
ABORTION:
This week, a bill introduced at the state house would ban abortion in Iowa. It is called the Iowa Human Life Protection Act. It would penalize doctors and anyone who helps someone trying to get an abortion.
It would also require internet providers block Iowans' access to websites related to abortion care. Right now, abortion is legal in Iowa until 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Grassley and other Republican leaders have said they want to wait and see what happens with the 2018 Fetal Heartbeat bill.
Governor Reynolds asked a judge to revive it, who declined. Reynolds has since appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
"We have members of our caucus who are very passionate about the issue of protecting the unborn. Some legislators wanted to make sure that they had the opportunity to weigh in," Grassley said. "From my perspective, until we see what the court does, I don't think you're going to see any action on pieces of legislation, whether one this one or others that are similar, until we see the standard that the court sets."
Konfrst said she is skeptical Republicans will not try and pass abortion legislation this year.
"If the legislature does nothing about abortion this year, when we adjourn, I will believe it," she said. "Otherwise, I believe they can't help themselves. This is an issue that rallies their base, is not necessary legislation and goes too far. It goes against what Iowans want."
MOVING FORWARD
Democrats said there is more work to do on workforce issues.
"Iowans have been asking for better wages, stronger schools, affordable childcare, health care access, especially mental health care resources for our kids," Trone Garriot said.
Bills related to the budget and taxes are not subject to the funnel. Legislation that missed the funnel is never truly dead and could be tacked on as amendments to other bills later in the legislative session.
"When it comes to workforce issues when it comes to property tax some of those are more budget and tax-related," Grassley said. It's a little unfair at this point in time to say we haven't put a lot of focus on it, and that's not any different than most other legislative sessions for us to focus on some of those pieces of legislation."
Democratic leaders said there are some bills that they are happy will be moving on, such ones one ensuring recess is not used as discipline for students, adding the suicide hotline to all student ID cards, and creating a good Samaritan Law for EMTs to provide emergency treatment to injured police service dogs.
"We need to spend the rest of this legislative session working on the things to Iowans are asking for," Trone Garriot said.