Governor Reynolds urging Congress to pass agriculture law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is urging Congress to pass a law that she says would help protect the agriculture industry.
Governor Reynolds joined ten other Republican Governors in supporting a bill that would prevent states from impeding agricultural trade between states.
This is in response to the Supreme Court's ruling to uphold a California law that regards pork sold in its state.
The law, Proposition 12, requires that pork needs to come from pigs whose mothers were raised with the ability to lie down and turn around.
In total, it requires that pigs have 24 square feet of space. If the pork does not meet those requirements, it can not be sold in California.
Iowa is the leading pork producer in the United States.