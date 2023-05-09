Governor Reynolds to sign child care assistance bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is set to sign some newly-passed bills into law, including a bill that would change the requirements for child care assistance.
The 2023 legislative session came to an end last week. One of the passed bills would change the income threshold for families to qualify for state assistance and child care.
E.J. Wallace, a Save the Children Action Network Advisor, said the bill would, "Increase the amount the state reimburses child care providers for taking child care assistance families. That means they can take more more parents and provide more financial security for themselves and then increases the entrance eligibility for folks that qualify for child care assistance."
Additionally, the bill would also increase the number of hours that a parent must work in order to get child care assistance from the state, going from 28 to 32 hours.