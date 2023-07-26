Governor Reynolds to hold 'Fairside Chats' with GOP Presidential candidates at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is meeting with several Republican Presidential candidates at the Iowa State Fair in August for a series of "Fairside Chats."
The Governor's Office released a preliminary schedule on Tuesday.
Talk Radio host Larry Elder will join the Governor on the first day of the fair on Thursday, August 10.
On Friday, August 11, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former Vice President Mike Pence and Miami. Florida Mayor Francis Suarez will join Reynolds.
On Saturday, August 12, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will join the Governor.
On Tuesday, August 15, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, businessman Ryan Binkley and Senator Tim Scott will take the stage.
Finally on Friday, August 18, businessman Perry Johnson and former Congressman Will Hurd are set to appear.