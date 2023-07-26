 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected Thursday and Friday
afternoons.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Governor Reynolds to hold 'Fairside Chats' with GOP Presidential candidates at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is meeting with several Republican Presidential candidates at the Iowa State Fair in August for a series of "Fairside Chats."

The Governor's Office released a preliminary schedule on Tuesday.

Talk Radio host Larry Elder will join the Governor on the first day of the fair on Thursday, August 10.

On Friday, August 11, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former Vice President Mike Pence and Miami. Florida Mayor Francis Suarez will join Reynolds.

On Saturday, August 12, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former  UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will join the Governor.

On Tuesday, August 15, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, businessman Ryan Binkley and Senator Tim Scott will take the stage.

Finally on Friday, August 18, businessman Perry Johnson and former Congressman Will Hurd are set to appear.