Governor Reynolds to deploy safety officers to U.S. border

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dozens of Iowa National Guard troops and public safety personnel will go to the southern border later this year.
The Governor's Office announced that 100 Iowa National Guard troops will deploy in August. 30 Department of Public Safety workers will deploy in September. They'll each be gone for 30 days.
Earlier in May, Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked for help to secure the border amid the end of Tittle 42.
Title 42 is a COVID-related border restriction policy. It allowed authorities to quickly turn away migrants at the US-Mexico border.