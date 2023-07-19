Governor Reynolds speaks out after injunction placed on abortion law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds spoke out on Tuesday after a Polk County Judge temporarily blocked Iowa's new abortion ban.
Governor Reynolds signed that bill into law on Friday, July 14. The law effectively banned most abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy.
The injunction was placed on the law on Monday, July 17, effectively allowing abortions in Iowa up to twenty weeks of pregnancy, which was the law before the new bill was signed.
Reynolds said that the law should be allowed to take effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.
On Tuesday, Reynolds said, "I think the bill that we passed is constitutional, especially with the changes that we've seen." She added, "For three days we were saving babies and then the temporary injunction was filed, so I think the right to life is the most important right we have."
Governor Reynolds has yet to file an appeal against the injunction.