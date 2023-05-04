Governor Reynolds signs property tax bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a property tax bill into law on Thursday.
It will relieve some homeowners after Iowans have seen skyrocketing home assessments over the past few weeks.
Surrounded by Republican legislators, Reynolds signed the bill at the State Capitol on Thursday afternoon. The bill brings sweeping property tax cuts that limit government spending.
"We enacted this legislation because government works for Iowans whose tax dollars make them our customers and our shareholders. Success for us means stewarding their money efficiently and effectively," Governor Reynolds said. "Iowa's local property tax system provides little encouragement to local governments that might want to do the same thing, and I think this bill will help provide that encouragement."
The bill passed through both chambers with bipartisan support. The final voters were 143 to 1 as the plan moved through the House and Senate.
Democratic leaders said they supported it because it gave middle-class families relief.
"Democrats were excited to see middle-class families finally be prioritized," House Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said. "Democrats saw the spiking assessments that were happening, but especially seniors, veterans, folks on fixed incomes, they deserve some relief, and we're glad to work across the aisle to make it happen."
Republican leaders said the plan would provide $100 million in tax relief for Iowans and create new revenue streams for cities and counties.
It creates about $57 million worth of tax breaks for Iowa seniors and veterans. It reduces property taxes for more than 540,000 Elderly Iowans on a fixed income by creating a new exemption on top of existing credits. The bill also provides property tax relief for military families by turning the military service profit and tax credit into an exemption.
The bill creates more transparency for property taxpayers by requiring tax bills to look more like itemized receipts.
Essentially, the way this all works is cities and counties will use their excess revenues to buy down property tax levels.
"The historic building blocks being put into place here, we'll start the long-term process of rebuilding our property tax system," State Senator Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said. "Ultimately, we are asking local governments to do what we've been doing at the state level to fund your priorities but pass along some of this excess assessment valuation back to the taxpayers."
Republican leaders said they are not done, and this is just the beginning of what they plan to do to deliver relief for Iowans.
"This is just the beginning of this conversation, not only about property taxes, but taxes as a whole for Iowans," House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said. "We understand that you're facing pressure from inflation, and we want to continue to provide relief by letting you keep more of your money or sending more money back to you. I think this is just one of those steps along the lines of continuing to provide certainty and relief for Iowans."
"It really lays the foundation for us to work on the interim to come back and take the next steps to overhaul an antiquated system to make sure that we're doing it more efficiently and effectively, while providing Iowans the services that they deserve," Governor Reynolds said. "But also looking for ways that we can, you know, reduce the property tax burden on Iowans."
The bill would start reducing property taxes next year. The bill sunsets after four years. Taxpayers will notice in the Fall of 2024 when the First Half of their property taxes are due, then again in the Spring when the second half is due.
While nearly all Democrats voted in favor of the bill, House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst said they are closely monitoring how it is implemented.
"We want to make sure that the unintended consequences don't arise, the people we're trying to help don't get hurt on the other end of the budget process," Konfrst said. "We're going to be cutting property taxes for seniors and veterans. Let's make sure that they're not losing services from their cities and counties in ways that are hurting them as well."