...Snow Ending Southeast By Early Evening...

.Snow will continue to move across southeast Iowa before tapering
off bu early this evening. The peak snowfall rates around an inch
per hour will persist southeast for just another hour or two.
Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing snow
in open areas through early this evening as well. Give yourself
plenty of space between vehicles and extra time to reach your
destination if out on the roads this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Governor Reynolds signs medical malpractice bill into law

Office of Governor Kim Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has signed HF 161, otherwise known as the medical malpractice bill, into law on Thursday afternoon.

The bill will put in place a cap of $2 million that a jury can award a plaintiff in the case of a lost body function, a form of impairment, or death as a result of a botched medical procedure.

In a press release, Reynolds boasted about what the newly-signed bill will mean for Iowans.

Reynolds said, "Today, Iowa joins the majority of U.S. states by enacting commonsense medical malpractice reform that places a reasonable cap on non-economic damages."

She continued, “Protecting our health care system from out-of-control verdicts promotes access to care in communities across our state and better positions us to recruit the best and brightest physicians to Iowa.” 