Governor Reynolds signs medical malpractice bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has signed HF 161, otherwise known as the medical malpractice bill, into law on Thursday afternoon.
The bill will put in place a cap of $2 million that a jury can award a plaintiff in the case of a lost body function, a form of impairment, or death as a result of a botched medical procedure.
In a press release, Reynolds boasted about what the newly-signed bill will mean for Iowans.
Reynolds said, "Today, Iowa joins the majority of U.S. states by enacting commonsense medical malpractice reform that places a reasonable cap on non-economic damages."
She continued, “Protecting our health care system from out-of-control verdicts promotes access to care in communities across our state and better positions us to recruit the best and brightest physicians to Iowa.”