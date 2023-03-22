Governor Reynolds signs bills impacting transgender children into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds signed two bills into law that would impact transgender children in Iowa. One bill prohibits gender-affirming care for kids and the other restricts school bathroom use by gender assigned at birth.
SF482, referred to by some as the "bathroom bill", will require students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their birth certificate.
The bill prohibits, "persons from entering single and multiple occupancy restrooms or changing areas and other facilities in elementary and secondary schools that do not correspond with the person's biological sex and including effective date provisions."
SF538 will prohibit gender affirming care operations for minors in Iowa who wish to transition. This bill will prohibit surgery or hormonal treatments of any kind to support a transgender person's gender identity.
Both bills have been highly controversial, with several groups speaking out against the legislation in recent weeks.