Governor Reynolds signs bill increasing punishments for fentanyl distribution and possession

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law on Tuesday that increases penalties for people who manufacture, distribute or possess fentanyl.
The state legislature passed the bill this session, tripling the sentences for cases involving death, and doubles those for cases involving injuries. The bill also expands the availability of the life-saving drug naloxone.
A bipartisan effort was announced on Tuesday to fight fentanyl coming from Mexico. Senator Joni Ernst is one of the lawmakers leading the effort, directing increased federal attention to fentanyl trafficking.
Ernst said, "Kids are dying every single day due to this lethal drug. That is the equivalent to the death total on 911 every 15 days, for Iowans under 25. Drug overdose deaths have increased 120% In the last five years. It's an issue that needs to be addressed and, and folks, what's happening in our own backyard can't be ignored."
Part of the measure directs the Pentagon to work with Mexican officials to develop a counter-drug strategy. It also requires the Secretary of Defense to increase security cooperation with the Mexican military.