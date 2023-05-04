Governor Reynolds releases new details on rollout, administration of private school voucher program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released new details on Thursday on the planned rollout of a private school scholarship program later this month.
In the first few weeks of the 2023 legislative session, Iowa lawmakers passed, and Governor Kim Reynolds signed the "School Choice Bill" into law. The law allows state funding for students in Iowa to attend non-public schools.
Families who choose to send their kids to a private school will get $7,598 in an education savings account, the same amount of funding the state provides for each child that attends a public school. The money will go into an education savings account and can be used for things like tuition or textbooks.
On Thursday, the State Board of Education adopted administrative rules laying out the framework for the program, eligibility requirements, application process, administration and accountability.
"As we prepare to accept applications later this month for Iowa's landmark Students First ESA program, the rules approved today will provide families with the details they need to consider their options and prepare to apply," Governor Reynolds said in a statement. "We are one step closer to providing choice in education for Iowa families regardless of income or zip code."
The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency estimates it will cost the state around $918 million to implement over the next four years.
Families will be able to start applying on May 31.
The educational savings accounts will be available to all current public school students for the upcoming school year. The plan will be phased in for current private school students.
In year one, families can be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, or the Governor's office estimates $83,250 for a family of four. The Governor's staff predicts there will be 14,068 students in the first year, with a price tag of $106.9 million.
In the second year, families be at or below 400% of the federal poverty level, or the Governor's office estimates $111,000 for a family of four. The Governor's staff predicts there will be 5,996 new students, and the program will cost $156.2 million in the second year.
After that, there are no income limits, and every student and family is eligible. The Governor's office estimates there will be 19,989 new students in the third year, costing $313.9 million.
After it is fully implemented, the Legislative Services Agency projected the annual cost of the program would be $345 million.
Parents of private school students will need to verify their income eligibility using the "net income" from their 2022 state tax form.
You can find the administrative rules for the ESA program here.
The State of Iowa has a page on the Iowa Department of Education's website that details the eligibility requirements for families. It has frequently asked questions about the program.
Families will be able to apply from May 31 to June 30. Parents will fill out an application and apply through an online system the state is developing with Odyssey, the vendor selected to administer the ESA program.
Odyssey currently manages ESA programs in two other states.
This website will be updated with new information. You can also sign up to receive email notifications.