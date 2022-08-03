Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski

(KWWL) - Gov. Reynolds ordered flags at half-staff until midnight on Aug. 4th to honor U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana who died in a car crash on Wednesday in Elkhart County, Indiana. She was 58-years-old.
"Congresswoman Walorski was a true and faithful public servant to the state of Indiana and to our nation," said Gov. Reynolds. "Tonight, we mourn her tragic passing and honor her legacy. Kevin and I join with Iowans in prayer for Jackie’s family during this very difficult time."
The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s proclamation to lower the United States’ flag to half-staff.
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout Iowa.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff as well.