Governor Reynolds maintains strong lead over Diedre DeJear in latest Iowa Poll

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows a strong lead for Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in her bid for reelection with less than a month before election day.
In the Register poll, which the newspaper released on Sunday night, Governor Reynolds has a 17-point lead over Democrat Diedre DeJear.
Selzer & Co. polled 804 Iowa adults, including 620 likely voters, between this past Sunday and Wednesday.
The poll shows that 52% of likely midterm voters support Reynolds and 35% of voters support DeJear, the same margin as the last Iowa Poll in July. However, support for both candidates has increased by 4%.
The last poll the Register released was in July, where Reynolds led DeJear by 17%, with Reynolds at 48% and DeJear at 31%. However, no additional voting options were available in that poll.
In the latest poll, 4% of voters support Libertarian Rick Stewart, and another 3% say they would vote for someone else. 1% of voters say they won't vote, and 4% say they're undecided.
Reynolds is running for a second full term in the Governor's office. DeJear ran for Secretary of State in 2018 but has never held public office.
53% of Iowans surveyed said they approve of the job Reynolds is doing as Governor, while 42% said they disapprove. This is Reynolds' highest approval rate in a Des Moines Register poll since the Fall of 2021.
A near majority, 47% of Iowans, said they believe things are headed in the right direction. 43% said they think things have gotten off on the wrong track, while another 10% are unsure.
In the July poll, 42% said the state was headed in the right direction, while 46% said the state was on the wrong track.
Perhaps, of most concern for DeJear in the Des Moines Register poll, 51% of Iowans, including 34% of Democrats and 63% of independents, said they don't know enough about her to form an opinion on her.
"Even if voters don't have a strong sense of a particular candidate, or don't feel like they know a lot about a candidate to form an opinion yet, if that candidate just has their party affiliation, that may be enough for a lot of voters," Dr. Chris Larimer, professor of political science University of Northern Iowa and coordinator of UNI Master in Public Policy Program said. "Even though there's a sizable portion of Iowans who don't have an opinion, if it's just a case of casting a vote against the other side, that may be enough."
Larimer said the race seems to be heavily in favor of Governor Reynolds right now. In addition to the 17-point advantage for Governor Reynolds, she has an enormous fundraising advantage and has been running ads on TV for weeks. DeJear's campaign launched its first ad this past week. She also has statewide name recognition. In the same Des Moines Register poll, only 3% of Iowans said they did not know enough about her to form an opinion on Reynolds.
Reynolds and DeJear will meet Monday night on the debate stage for the only scheduled debate of the campaign.
Larimer said for the Governor, the name of the game during the debate will be maintaining the status quo.
"As long as you know, she is able to get through that debate, without, you know, really any major errors, polling would suggest that she's in a very strong position and can continue to do what she's been doing," Larimer said.
As for DeJear, Monday night will be a much tougher test.
"It's a significant challenge because it's just one debate, and to try to sort of flip the script and change the narrative around that campaign is going to be extremely difficult," Larimer said. "I would expect her to come out strong in challenging Governor Reynolds on a number of things happening within the state legislature. Bringing up issues around education, abortion, gun regulations or tax cuts and trying to challenge the Governor on some of those issues that have gotten a lot of attention in the state legislature."
The debate will air on Iowa PBS at 7 p.m., and will also be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and at the Iowa PBS website. KWWL will have full coverage of the debate on KWWL News at 10 Monday night.