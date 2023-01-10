Governor Reynolds lays out education reform package in Condition of the State speech

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds went before the Iowa Legislatures for the sixth time on Tuesday evening to deliver her Condition of the State address in the Iowa House of Representatives chamber.
She outlined her agenda for the new legislative session and talked about her vision for the state this year, next year and beyond.
WATCH her full speech here.
Education reform was a big part of her speech. Reynolds announced a comprehensive education reform package, including private school vouchers.
"Every child is an individual who deserves an education tailored to their unique needs, and parents are in the best position to identify the right environment," Governor Reynolds said. "Some families may want an education that conforms to their faith and moral convictions; some kids may have ambitions and abilities that require a unique educational setting; others may experience bullying or have special needs."
For the past two legislative sessions, Governor Reynolds has tried to pass bills that would take taxpayer money set aside for public schools and give it directly to parents who want to send their children to private schools as a 'scholarship'.
Under her proposal, families who choose to send their kids to a private school will get $7,598 in an education savings account, the same amount of funding the state provides for each child that attends a public school.
"Regardless of the reason, every parent should have a choice of where to send their child, and that choice shouldn't be limited to families who can afford it," Reynolds said.
The plan will be phased in over the next three years for students already at a private school, starting with those at the lowest income level.
"The true goal of her voucher program which is to continue the Republican attacks on Iowa's public schools and to hand our taxpayer dollars over to wealthy Iowa families that can already afford to send their kids to private school," Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, a Democrat from Coralville said. "This plan is wrong for it with children, and it will hurt our state and especially devastate our small towns and rural communities."
Wahls and Democrats have expressed concern that Reynolds's plan would defund public education in the state, especially in more rural areas.
"If the Republicans were serious about using taxpayer dollars in a responsible way, they would put limits on the income thresholds people who would qualify for these voucher schemes," Wahls said.
Reynolds announced additional resources for a handful of schools she said test in the bottom five percenter consistently in reading, math and writing. She said she directed the Department of Education to provide tailored support to these schools.
"A key part of that effort will be to improve early childhood literacy, the foundation for all learning. We'll train teachers on the science of reading using a program with a track record of success. And if they don't already have it, we'll arm these schools with a proven effective curriculum," Reynolds said. "We'll also have experts on the ground, talking to teachers, administrators and observing classroom instruction. The interaction will result in recommendations for each school to formulate an action plan for approval."
Another part of Reynolds's education plan calls for the government to loosen some requirements schools must follow.
"We're eliminating redundant reporting requirements, we're giving schools more opportunity to take advantage of dual enrollment, and we're providing more flexibility to achieve their core mission," Reynolds said.
Reynolds also wants to make it easier for schools to use the funds they currently have, which she said is hard to do because they are very prescriptive.
"Right now, there is almost $100 million earmarked for specific programs that remains unspent in school districts across Iowa," Reynolds said. "My proposal will give schools the freedom to use these funds to increase teachers' salaries."
Asked about that part of the education plan, Wahls said he is open to the idea but would like to see the details.
"We'll take a look at any idea that will try to increase the amount of compensation that we're offering teachers because we know that's a critical part of how we're able to close the teacher shortage that we're facing in the state," Wahls said. "We'll look at any proposal that comes forward, but it's hard to say for sure until we see actual legislative language."
The Governor also asked lawmakers to fund two more Centers of Excellence, like those in Carroll and Grinnell, and four OB fellowships for primary care doctors, which will help address the demand for health care in rural Iowa.
She also announced increased funding for the health care apprenticeship program she announced last year from $3 to $15 million.
She told lawmakers this needs to be the year the enact tort reform, an issue that has long been in the discussion for state lawmakers but has never had the support to get across the finish line.
"Iowa is in the minority of states that don't protect their health care systems by placing reasonable caps on non-economic damages," Reynolds said. "We can't put this off another year. We need to get this done."
During her speech, the governor talked about the opioid crisis, and the role fentanyl has played in it.
According to Reynolds, overdoses are up by more than 34%. In 2021, illicit fentanyl was implicated in 83% of all Iowa's opioid-related deaths.
"These aren't just numbers; they're missing siblings, parents, and friends," she said. "They're shattered families and grief-stricken parents."
Reynolds shared the story of Deric and Kathy Kidd, who lost their son Sebastian to an overdose.
She called on state lawmakers to increase penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in any amount.
"That means longer sentences and higher fines, even where the quantity is small, and when an overdose leads to death or serious injury, the sentences will be even steeper," Reynolds said.
Reynolds also asked lawmakers to make it easier to access Naloxone.
"Today, only pharmacists can distribute naloxone, the drug that reverses the effects of an overdose," Reynolds said. "Let's change that; let's give our first responders the tools they need to save lives and allow them to get naloxone into the hands of the individuals who need it most."
Reynolds said she plans to introduce a bill to streamline government operations and dwindle the number of cabinet agencies from 37 to 16.
"I have a great team of directors, who are served by thousands of capable, hard-working public servants who care deeply about delivering for Iowans. I'd put them up against any state in America," she said. "But that talent can't meet its full potential when it's hampered by a fractured organizational structure that's run on autopilot for decades. We can do better for Iowans."
The Governor also vowed to cut red tape and regulation from Iowa's administrative code. She said the administrative code is more than 20,000 pages, and many rules are "unnecessary."
"Some are actually counterproductive, short-circuiting legitimate economic activity and making our state less competitive," she said.
Reynolds said she signed an executive order for the next four years on Tuesday night.
"It puts a moratorium on new rulemaking while directing state agencies to assess whether their existing rules, each and every one, are worth the economic cost," she said. "Only those that meet this standard will be reissued. The rest will be repealed. When it's all said and done, Iowa will have a smaller, clearer, and more growth-friendly regulatory system."
Wahls said he is interested in what the conversations among lawmakers will be about the Governor's proposal to reorganize state government.
"I'll be the first one to tell you that we should absolutely be looking for efficiencies wherever we can find them," he said. "This is going to be a conversation that I'm sure we have for many years before it gets over and that's okay. These are the kinds of decisions that need to be made very deliberately and carefully."
Before getting into her desired policies and reforms, Reynolds took credit for several of her significant accomplishments since she became governor in 2017. Among them were tax cuts, mandating in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, and collective bargaining for public workers.
She highlighted criticism of those policies from Democrats and "so-called experts" but said rather than "wreck the economy" or "demolish the education system," they have made the state stronger.
"The pundits said we were wrong, the experts condemned us, and they underestimated our resolve," she said. "But none of that matters. It doesn't matter because the people of Iowa were with us."
Wahls called this part of the speech "disgusting."
"Iowa Republicans are completely refusing to work with Iowa Democrats. We need to stop this idea of having a one-party rule on the state actually get back to a spirit of bipartisanship and compromise," he said. "I was disgusted to hear the governor's attacks. She recited a long list of mean-spirited and partisan attacks and then pledged to do it all again. That's not what's what everyday Iowans expect, and it's not what she should have been doing as a political leader in the state."
During her speech, Governor Reynolds mentioned law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty this year, specifically Fremont County Deputy Melvin Richardson and Coralville Police Sergeant John Williams. The entire chamber stood to honor them and their sacrifice.